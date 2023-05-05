Dunlap police were called to a residence on Thursday, May 4th, located within a quarter of a mile of Sequatchie County Schools to assist the State of Tennessee Probation and Parole, leading to the discovery of over 48 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers located and arrested four individuals at the residence they were called to on Thursday.
Deborah Lynn Davis of Dunlap TN, Taylor Maurine Johnson of Hixson, Anthony Ray Sluder of Dunlap, and Jefferson Blake Kirkland of Chattanooga were all charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.