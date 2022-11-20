Dunlap Firefighters respond to new Gas Plus on State Route 28 for suspicious odor

Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the new Gas Plus on SR 28 at John Burch Road for a suspicious odor Saturday night.
Just after 6 p.m., Dunlap Engine 1 responded.
Firefighters used a 4 gas monitor and determined that the odor was not natural gas.
Firefighters determined that the odor was sewer gas from a drain line with a dry p-trap.
Dunlap Natural Gas also responded and checked the Gas Meter for leaks. None were located and no injuries were noted.
Pictures by Firefighters Ingram and Roberts.