Dunlap Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Signal Mountain that resulted in a fatality on Saturday.
Just after 2 p.m, Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on Hwy 127 on the side of Signal Mountain.
The accident occurred in the long sweeping curve formerly known as Barkers Cove Curve near the Wheeler’s Raid historic marker.
The accident was a head on collision and unfortunately resulted in a fatality for the driver of one of the vehicles.
The occupants of the other vehicle were reported to have minor injuries.
Dunlap firefighters cribbed the vehicle and used Hurst battery powered spreaders to open the door and remove the victim. Puckett EMS, Lone Oak VFD responded.
The accident was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and assisted by Sequatchie County Sheriff deputies. Pictures by Dunlap Fire.