First responders were kept busy with multiple rekindles of a woods fire caused by a downed powerline on Wednesday.
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to the same area between Highway 127 and Ridge Road three times to attack the same fire, with the first beginning just after 11:45AM.
Less than three hours later, Dunlap Volunteer firefighters responded again for a rekindle involving a dead tree log.
Just before 6:00PM, responders returned for a second rekindle involving dead tree logs.
Engine 5 and Brushes 1 and 2 responded.