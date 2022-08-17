Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Dunlap Fire crews were assigned to a structure fire on Branch Road in north Sequatchie County.
Dunlap 3 Engine and Brush 2 responded to the scene. Due to the rough conditions of the path back to what was determined to be a camper and outbuilding on fire, Brush 2 was used, with 3 Engines remaining at the roadway for water.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the property was already a total loss prior to arrival.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported, and units were returned to service.
The Dunlap Fire Department thanked the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department and Puckett EMS for standing by on scene to assist.