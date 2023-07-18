Monday's extreme heat forced the Dunlap fire department to call for back from multiple agencies while battling a house fire. Fire crews battled both flames and dangerous weather conditions.
Officials say the fire on State Street wasn't out of the ordinary, it was a tough one for crews because of the extreme heat.
"The gear we wear, the gear is made to protect us. It encapsulates us. We wear a three-layer hood, a coat with layers, pants, boots, and gloves; our body heat doesn’t escape. That’s why it’s important, at some point you need to pull them out," said Eric Mitchell President of the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association.
With the humidity and heat index so high, Chief Norman Hatfield with the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department says they immediately requested help from the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association.
"Not all fire departments have the resources they need to handle events so in an event outgrows their capabilities, we provide mutual resources through existing agencies in their area," said Mitchell. "The incident commander needs to be aware of that, and watch his people watch for signs of cramping up heat, cramps, heat, exhaustion, worst case scenario, heat stroke."
Mitchell says more than eight agencies worked together and rotated out to make sure each firefighter could get a break.
"A firefighter on a residential structure fire, the normal cylinder on his breathing apparatus during heavy work will last about 15 minutes. So, when they come out, they’ll get another bottle kind the rule of thumb is once you’ve gone through two bottles, you’ve done enough work and your body core temperature is high enough where you need to take a break, said Mitchell.
The assistance from all the mutual companies allowed rotation of the crews and no injuries to firefighters.