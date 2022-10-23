Dunlap fire crews battle roadside grass fire Saturday

Dunlap volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a small roadside grass fire Saturday.

The fire was off of Hwy 127 near the Dollar General and Ace Hardware.

Some trash and other items were also on fire. The fire spread from an unattended burn barrel.

Brush truck 2 and 5 firefighters responded along with Dunlap Pilice Department. Pictures by Chief Hatfield.

Due to the lack of rain over the last month or so grass and brush are extremely dry.

Officials say to please monitor all outdoor fires until fully extinguished.

Remember that beginning October 15th, burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry for certain types of outdoor fires.

Permits an be issued online.

