A cold case out of Dunlap was featured on a TV show this weekend. Tiffany Holbert was last seen in 2018. Police have a suspect but the DA’s office has not indicted him yet.
Cold Justice caught the story and looked for new leads to help bring justice to Holbert's family. The TV show has its own investigators. The Dunlap Police Department was hoping they might be able to find new information to help detectives solve the case.
Tiffany Holbert would frequently take walks from her house in North Dunlap with her grandkids every afternoon.
"This day she did the exact same walk that she'd always done, but she didn't take her grandkids with her, and she met her -- her boyfriend,” said Randy Phillips, the Dunlap Police Chief.
An ATM video caught Holbert near a bank on Industrial Park Drive getting into a vehicle with her boyfriend. They drove off and that was the last time Holbert was seen. That was June 2018.
"They were headed back across 111 toward Soddy Daisy, and that they had gotten into an argument, and she had gotten out of the vehicle,” Chief Phillips said.
The ATM video is the basis of the police department's case. They have found enough evidence to name Geramie Campbell a suspect, but it's up to the DA to indict him.
To be clear, this man has not been charged.
Cold Justice, a TV series on Oxygen, wanted to do a story on another missing person case out of Dunlap, Matthew Tyler Henry, who had gone missing a few months before Holbert.
Detectives told the show about Holbert's case and they picked it up and ran with it. The series had a team of investigators working all angles they could.
"A handwriting expert that they have sent some of the evidence we have to. They also had an electronics guy that could look at -- it's really cell phone information, but it's also -- it's a text now app,” Chief Phillips told us.
This information aired on Saturday in the episode, and it's already proven valuable.
"We actually have gotten a couple of messages sent to our Facebook page with information that we did not have or people that had come forward that we're working now,” Phillips said.
The episode will likely rerun on Oxygen. In the meantime, Chief Randy Phillips is committed to exhausting all leads to bring the family justice.
If you have any information, call the Dunlap Police Department at (423) 949-3319.