Good Wednesday. We still may get a few areas of rain as we move through the evening hours. Temps this evening will be in the 60s.
St. Patrick's Day looks great. we will have a sun / cloud mix with highs reaching the low 70s.
Friday another cool front will bring showers and storms in during the morning and afternoon hours. Friday will be a Storm Alert Weather day as some storms have a low risk of becoming severe producing damaging winds. Temps Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday we may see a lingering early morning shower, but most of the day will feature clearing and cooler weather. Highs will struggle to get to 60.
Sunday will start the season of spring, and what a start it will be. After a cold start in the mid to upper 30s we will shoot up to a high of 67.
Next week will start nice in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with more storms on tap for NEXT Wednesday.
