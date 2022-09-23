Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched Friday to a home in east Chattanooga for a residential fire.
When they arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the rear of the home.
Once they entered the home, smoke was found in the living room and kitchen area, where a laundry room was located.
A washer and dryer in the home were moved away from the home's walls into the center of the room by the resident who said he began to smell and see smoke while drying his clothes.
Once the appliances were moved, he called 911.
In the rear of the dryer, he saw flames.
“This shows the importance of cleaning clothes dryers as they are a contributing factor to residential fires,” said Captain Waddie Suttles, incident commander.
There were no injuries.
The National Fire Protection Association offers these tips for clothes dryer safety in your home:
- Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional.
- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.
- Make sure you clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry. Remove lint that has collected around the drum.
- Rigid or flexible metal venting material should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.
- Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. Once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it for you.
- Keep dryers in good working order. Gas dryers should be inspected by a qualified professional to make sure that the gas line and connection are intact and free of leaks.
- Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.
- Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and don’t overload your dryer.
- Turn the dryer off if you leave home or when you go to bed.