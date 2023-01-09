Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be from the north at 5-10mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with cold lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and a little milder in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 60. Then, rain showers return on Thursday, which will be a mild day in the low 60s. Rain should total about an inch. Much colder air will sink in after the rain with Friday’s daytime highs only in the low 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday with a slight chance for flurries/light snow in the higher elevations. By Saturday morning, it’ll be in the 20s. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine, but it’ll remain cool with highs only in the mid-40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and range from 28 in the morning to 54 in the afternoon.