T.G.I.F, everyone! After some morning rainfall, things have improved quite a bit this afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions this evening. Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s, and eventually into the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Saturday morning.
Saturday will feature some morning patchy fog, otherwise look for plenty of sunshine to kickoff our Saturday, with clouds on the increase during the day. Day time highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.
The rain returns late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some of the rainfall early Sunday could be on the heavy side along with a few rumbles of thunder. Right now, it looks like the rain will exit the area by mid-morning on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for Sunday afternoon.
Next week, look for partly sunny skies to kickoff the week, with our next rain maker arriving on Wednesday. The rainfall on Wednesday could be locally heavy.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal over the next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.