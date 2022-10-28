The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, October 29.
Residents are encouraged to check their medicine cabinets for unused or unwanted medications and drop them off at participating locations across the Tennessee Valley.
This weekend's event will run from 10am to 2pm.
Find drop off locations closest to you by entering your zip code here.