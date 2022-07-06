An ongoing investigation of a heroin trafficking ring operating in North Georgia resulted in the arrest of a person.
A post on the Cherokee County (NC) Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that Narcotic Detectives with the North Carolina Cherokee County Sheriffs Office assisted GBI and GSP acted upon a search warrant Decautur, GA.
Officers seized crack and powder cocaine, heroin, firearms, and about $65,000.00 in US currency.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the person arrested is believed to have been a major supplier of heroin/fentanyl into Cherokee County NC.