Formulated Solutions, a Florida-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, will invest nearly $44 million in Bradley County and bring 524 new jobs to the region.
The drug-maker recently acquired the 455,000-square-foot former Beiersdorf facility on Michigan Avenue Road NE in Cleveland and plans to hire 380 new staff members and extend job offers many of the former Beiersdorf employees.
Formulated Solutions specializes in the development and manufacturing of aerosols and barrier pressurized packs, tubes, liquids and semi-solids, including over the counter (OTC), medical device and branded prescription drugs.
Once the plant is operational, the Cleveland facility will serve as the company’s second commercial production site and first production location outside of Florida.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said “Tennessee’s skilled workforce, thriving economy and central location make our state the ideal location for companies to succeed. I thank Formulated Solutions for its significant investment and job creation for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”
Victor Swint, president and CEO, Formulated Solutions Cleveland said “I have been humbled by the overwhelming positive reception the Formulated Solutions team has received from both Bradley County and the great state of Tennessee. When scouting for a location to invest and expand our pharmaceutical production facilities, Cleveland, Tennessee, was a very attractive choice. With a long history of local pharmaceutical production and an abundance of well-trained, reliable workforce talent, we are excited to join the thriving local community and contribute to the area’s manufacturing legacy.”