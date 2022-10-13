Two Chattanooga Police Officers who were hit by a car Thursday morning on I-24 west were released from the hospital and are at home resting.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, officers were on I-24 near Highway 27 working the accident of a semi-truck.
The officers patrol cars were blocking the road with their lights on, when a SUV drove around one of the cars.
“We have a truck jack knife and an officer involved 4-13. Additional units are needed to block off the interstate,” Dispatch said.
One officer was on foot and had to jump into the median to avoid the driver, but the driver hit the officer's legs.
The driver then hit the other officer who was inside the car doing paperwork, leaving the officer entrapped.
“Maybe a broken arm, maybe something wrong with my leg, maybe something wrong with my back. I am not sure I haven't moved,” One of the injured officers said to dispatch.
“This crash could have been avoided if she would have been paying attention and seen that the roadway was closed down and around,” Sergeant Thomas Seiter said.
Sergeant Thomas Seiter with the Chattanooga Police Department said Tennessee's move over law requires drivers to move over or slow down for any emergency vehicles that has their lights on.
“You as a driver are supposed to slow down, take appropriate action to move over, and around those vehicles that are on the side of the road. If the travel lanes don't permit you to move over, you are supposed to slow your vehicle down while you are passing,” Seiter said.
Seiter said most crashes on the interstate involving officers are usually related to people failing to follow the state's move over law.
“It is very stressful because not only are we worried about who we are dealing with if it is a crash we are already on the scene for, we are trying to make sure they are protected with our cars behind them. Them we are now having to worry about ourselves and our cars with traffic that is coming up on us really fast,” Seiter said.
Violating Tennessee’s move over law could result in a fine up to 500 dollars and possibly up to 30-days in jail.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Charges have not been filed, yet.