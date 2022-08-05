A driver lost control of their vehicle early Friday morning, veering into a work zone on northbound Interstate 75 near milemarker 10.6, just north of the Volkswagen Drive exit.
The driver lost control, and the vehicle hit a TDOT subcontractor that was operating a piece of construction equipment.
Two people were reportedly taken to local hospitals after the crash.
The month-long project on I-75 will close a long in both directions between Bonnie Oaks Drive and the Ooltewah exit. Two lanes will be open at all times.
TDOT reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through their work zones.