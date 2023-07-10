A Cleveland man was arrested Saturday afternoon after high-speed chase on the interstate.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet S-10 driven by Jeremy Lee Logan traveling north on Interstate 75 near Volkswagen Drive, when they checked and found the license plate belonged to a Nissan Maxima.
The driver fled, driving northbound and was clocked driving 95mph in an area with a speed limit of 65mph.
Deputies chased Logan until he exited the interstate at Exit 20 in Cleveland. He then traveled on several back roads, crossing the center line to overtake other vehicles at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3.
Deputies used a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) to force Logan's vehicle off the road, sending it into a ditch on Blue Springs Road.
Logan was arrested and his vehicle searched, where deputies found a small glass pipe with residue inside of a black bag.
Logan was charged with unlawful removal of registration, speeding, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license, and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.