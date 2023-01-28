Driver injured after vehicle flips on Brainerd Rd Saturday evening

Chattanooga firefighters worked to stabilize an overturned vehicle and safely remove the driver this afternoon.
Squad 13, Squad 1, and Ladder 13 Blue Shift were called to the scene of a complicated one-vehicle MVC with entrapment in 3800 block of Brainerd Rd.
Squad crews stabilized the vehicle w specialized equipment, including struts, chains & ratchet straps. The driver of the vehicle was stable with only minor injuries & was able to be removed from the vehicle after the door was removed. HCEMS transported the driver to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cDrp0EXexU— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) January 28, 2023
Fire crews say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, before flipping and coming to rest against another guide wire and fire hydrant.
Squad crews stabilized the vehicle with specialized equipment, including struts, chains & ratchet straps.
The driver of the vehicle was stable with only minor injuries and was able to be removed from the vehicle after the door was removed.
HCEMS transported the driver to the hospital.