A drive-thru flu shot clinic is coming up later this month in Whitfield County.
The event will be at the Whitfield County Health Department on Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
Those who attend the event will remain in the car while public health staff administer the shot.
The shot is no-cost if covered by one of several health plans. If paying out of pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for regular flu vaccine and $65 for high dose flu vaccine for people aged 65 and older.
Both vaccines guard against four different strains of flu.
Cash, check, Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Coventry, Humana and United Healthcare Insurance will be accepted.
The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720.
Call (706) 279-9600 for more information or click here.