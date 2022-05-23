Our Monday evening will feature cloudy skies with scattered light showers fading out. Patchy dense fog will likely develop in spots tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will feature morning patchy fog, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. A new disturbance will bring isolated showers & rumbles back to the forecast by Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with continued chances for scattered afternoon showers & rumbles. Highs will be in the 80s.
A cold front arrives on Thursday bringing our next widespread chance for rain. Some of this rainfall may be locally heavy. Highs will only be in the 70s.
The front clears the air on Friday with decreasing humidity levels and drier conditions returning by this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.