Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop this evening and will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. Storms should diminish in coverage overnight as a weak cold front slowly moves into the Tennessee Valley. Slightly drier and less humid air will move in behind the front, so Sunday is looking like the better weather day! It will still be hot with highs back in the lower 90s, but it won't be quite as humid.
We crank up the heat and humidity next week as highs climb into the mid 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Can't rule out the chance for pop-up showers and storms each and every day, but activity looks to be isolated through the middle of the week. Storm chances increase by the end of the week as our next cold front moves into the region.