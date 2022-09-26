Chattanooga Pride hosted what is called family-friendly drag shows over the weekend for Chattanooga Pride week.
One show was held at the Big Chill and Grill and another was held at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.
People have called for the businesses to be shut down and several people are now threatening the business owners and Chattanooga Pride.
A video was posted on twitter by former Republican candidate for U.S. Congress District 5, Robby Starbuck. It shows a child touching the mermaid tail of Ariel, the Disney Princess. Some social media users suggested it was touching Ariel's "groin."
The video also shows what appears to be a drag queen on stage spreading her legs on the floor. It happened on Saturday at the Wanderlinger Brewing Company.
"There are two codes...one deals with obscenity and one deals with having adult entertainment and it very clearly defines something that describes this type of event," said Starbuck. He referred to Tennessee code §39-17-911 and §7-51-1401.
Alyssa Robinson, who lives in the area, said she was at Wanderlinger on Saturday for the event and witnessed the incident.
Did she feel it was appropriate?
"I do not feel it was inappropriate. But I do feel that future precautions could be made to make sure this doesn't happen again."
She also told us what the video portrayed on Twitter wasn't entirely accurate. Rachel Brezeale, the owner of Chattanooga Princess Parties, told us Ariel was born a woman and also identifies as a woman. She said the Disney Princesses portion of the event was separate from the drag show.
Starbuck highlighted the second performer who we confirmed by Wanderlinger was there for the drag queen portion of the event. We were told by Wanderlinger she was born a woman.
"What I see in the video is on one hand somebody spreading their legs and exposing their underwear to little kids," said Starbuck.
Starbuck considers this behavior a crime. He said a concerned citizen sent him the video.
Alyssa Robinson disagrees. "Continuing to spread these videos and these screengrabs with personification of pedophilia that is more dangerous," she said.
Chattanooga Police said they have not received formal criminal complaints. They are assessing whether to increase security at Pride events to ensure the safety of everyone.
Chris Dial, the co-owner of Wanderlinger, said fears for his own safety. He told us he has received death threats and hundreds of calls. "Definitely scared," he said.
"No I was not (there during the time that the video was shot)," clarified Dial.
He told us he has had events before with Chattanooga Pride and it was the first time he had an event where kids were present during the drag show with their parents' permission.
"We try to be non discriminatory and we allow folks to come in we want them to feel at home. We welcome groups of all different kinds from church group, to book clubs, to biker groups, to LGBTQ community. We try to remain open and welcoming," said Dial.
"I think it took away the purpose of Pride being a unifying event and made it disgusting just because of a misunderstanding," said Robinson.
Starbuck said he wanted more to be done and he wants those offended by Saturday to speak up. "It is the time to reach out to their state rep and say 'hey I've got an issue with this, will you please tell me you are going to do something?'" he said.
On Twitter, he also called out Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp asking him to do something. He wrote: "Chattanooga PD said there was nothing they could do about this adult spreading their legs for kids, the adult who let a kid rub their crotch or the establishment that had kids at the bar. Tennessee code § 39-17-911 looks actionable to me. Will nothing be done?"
Wamp responded and said, "So I feel like as the leader of the county and as a parent myself, yeah I want to speak out and say I thought it was an embarrassing weekend for Chattanooga...(but) You can't legislate morality and so there is nothing we can do from this office."
We reached out to his sister, District Attorney Coty Wamp, who said she is aware of the incident but has no comment on if this is under investigation.
A representative from Chattanooga Pride that wished to stay anonymous because of all the backlash sent us this:
“Yes, I am developing guidelines for youth events to ensure everything is age appropriate. Working with professionals that work with children daily. Also we are coming up with a rating system To attach to all of our events.”