The oldest civic organization in Cleveland, the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland, recently donated $2500 to Cleveland State for the Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss event. Pictured left to right: Paul Walters, Kiwanis Club Board Member; Dr. John Squires, Interim Vice President Work Force Development, Executive Director of Cleveland State Foundation and Institutional Research; Dr. Ty Stone, CSCC President; Lee McChesney, CSCC Director of Development; Chuck Evans, Kiwanis Club President; Dr. Ryan Thompson, CSCC Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences; Margaret Horten, CSCC Education Career Community Director.