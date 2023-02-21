Cleveland State Community College will be hosting its 19th annual Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration on Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the CSCC Library. The event is sponsored by the Early Childhood Education (ECED) program and the CSCC Library and is organized by students in the ECED 2380 Language and Literacy and ECED 2365 Final Practicum classes.
This year’s celebration will honor the book The Shape of Me and Other Stuff, originally published in 1973. Children attending the event will be able to participate in activities related to the feature story as well as Dr. Seuss’s most popular books. Special guests will include Dr. Seuss’s most well-known characters, the Cat in the Hat, Thing One and Thing Two and the Grinch.
Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss is free to children of all ages; however, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Each child will receive a goody bag, a hardback Dr. Seuss book and may participate in literacy-related activities assisted by Cleveland State students. Other activities will include face painting, hat making, egg decorating, chalk art, fishing, digging for worms and music and movement. Refreshments and door prizes will also be part of the celebration.
The Kiwanis Club of Cleveland has generously given money to purchase books for the event, and members of the Kiwanis club will be there to give a free hardback Dr. Seuss book to every child that attends. There will be hardback books for preschoolers and board books for infants and toddlers. There will also be a few books of different titles available in Spanish. A representative from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will also be on hand.
The Early Childhood Education Program at Cleveland State began in 1999 and is part of the Education Career Community, which provides a foundation and degrees for future teachers interested in teaching birth through grade 12. Those interested in more information about the Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss event or the Education Career Community should contact Margaret Horten at (423) 473-2371 or mhorten@clevelandstatecc.edu.