The future of CHI Memorial's new hospital in Catoosa County is still up in the air, despite the state's approval.
Parkridge Health System has been fighting CHI Memorial's project on Battlefield Parkway, less than ten miles from what is currently the only emergency room in North Georgia. Parkridge has until Tuesday to file an appeal to the state.
"I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think it’s fair," said former Catoosa County Commission Chair Steven Henry. "I think the citizens of Georgia deserve to have their own hospital.”
Earlier this year, Parkridge Health System filed a motion to block CHI Memorial's certificate of need, which is needed to build the new hospital.
In April, the state approved the certificate, seemingly ending the legal battle. But county leaders have recently learned Parkridge has until Tuesday, May 31 to appeal the state's approval, which could delay the project for years.
"Parkridge has zero footprint in Northwest Georgia," said Catoosa County Commissioner Chuck Harris. "They can’t dictate the healthcare of people in Northwest Georgia.”
Dozens of people from Catoosa and Walker Counties showed up Wednesday to show support for the new hospital, and urge Parkridge not to file an appeal.
"I want our people to have the emergency room, be diagnosed and then treated at the same facility," said Henry. "Then be able to go home to their loved ones.”
The current hospital run by CHI Memorial near the Chickamauga Battlefield is the area's only emergency room. Without the hospital, patients would have to travel north to Chattanooga or south to Dalton.
The current building is decades overdue for renovations, according to hospital leaders. CHI Memorial would move the area's emergency room to the proposed new building and would also expand in-patient services.
"We need that. That would be that would be 25 minutes closer," said Greg Wood, who lives in Walker County, one of the counties the new hospital would serve. "If you’re having a heart attack, and when you get to my age, I’m 74 years old, all of that weighs heavily on your mind.”
If the project is approved, the county has plans to sell the land the old building sits on. Then, according to county leaders, it could become a nursing home or an apartment building.
It's not clear if Parkridge plans to file an appeal with the state. Local 3 News attempted to get clarification while asking for an interview, but has not heard back.