water main break

Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd (between Carter Street and Highway 27) at Pine Street, as well as Pine Street, are closed due to a water main break. Photo by CDOT.

A water main break has closed parts of several roads in downtown Chattanooga Monday evening.

According to the Chattanooga Department of Transportation, Pine Street and Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd between Carter Street and Highway 27 are closed due to the break.

As of Monday evening, CDOT officials said there is no estimated time of reopening.

