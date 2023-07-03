A water main break has closed parts of several roads in downtown Chattanooga Monday evening.
According to the Chattanooga Department of Transportation, Pine Street and Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd between Carter Street and Highway 27 are closed due to the break.
Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd (between Carter Street and Highway 27) at Pine Street, as well as Pine Street, are closed due to a water main break per @ChattDOT. Right now, there’s no estimated time of reopening. pic.twitter.com/3Zc9jCbs2P— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) July 3, 2023
As of Monday evening, CDOT officials said there is no estimated time of reopening.