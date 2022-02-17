The Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker Board voted to temporarily suspend the beer license at The Blue Light in a regular meeting Thursday.
The bar has been the subject of several police investigations since opening in November.
According to a police report, police were called to the bar on January 22 after a woman says she was sexually assaulted inside the bar by a man. According to the report, the woman slapped the man, who punched the woman back.
Police responded to a similar but separate incident a week later, when women approached security at the bar saying a different man hit them and touched them inappropriately. The man was removed from the bar. It wasn't until the man returned to the bar later that security called police, according to the report.
"It's affected my reputation. It's affected my staff's reputation," said bar owner Brian Joyce, who denies any fights ever happened at the bar as the board accuses. "I didn't see anything happen at all."
Police claim bar staff did not immediately call police in either of these incidents, or called police without using a landline, as city ordinances require bars to do.
Joyce denies the accusations and says staff did, in fact, immediately call police.
"This is not the first time we have explained this to you guys," said board member Cynthia Coleman. "If you know right away you have to call police."
Joyce feels the board is unfairly targeting his bar for reasons he did not explain.
"If I don't see a fight happening, I have no reason to believe that these women are telling the truth," said Joyce. "I certainly hope they are."
Joyce said the reports are hearsay and should not be used in the case against his bar.
"When nobody in these incidents wants to file charges, when they all go their own way peacefully. No, that does not rise to the level of a fight," said Joyce. "The police reports going back to November are riddled with inaccuracies and lies. That's a fact I'll be presenting to the judge in March."
Joyce plans to file an appeal to the Hamilton County Chancery Court to remove his case from the board's jurisdiction. That case will be heard at the end of March.