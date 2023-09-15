A downtown Chattanooga restaurant nearly failed its inspection after multiple critical violations were found.
Puckett’s Chattanooga on West Aquarium Way scored a 73.
The inspector found raw food being stored over cooked ribs.
There were multiple issues with the brisket, the inspector found a box of chicken wings from another restaurant leaning against fully cooked brisket. The restaurant then threw it away due to the possibility of cross contamination.
The inspector then found the reheated brisket was not hot enough as it was being stored.
Cooked ribs were sitting on cooked wings, food is supposed to be separated to prevent contamination
Multiple foods were found out of date in the walk-in cooler.
The inspector said the ice scoop was being stored on a cardboard box.
Again, a 73 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 First Watch 5207 Hwy 153 Ste 102 Hixon, TN
- 100 Tru By Hilton 7008 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixon Pool 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 88 Hamilton Pointe Apartments Pool 6574 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Petro’s Chili & Chips 5114 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School Pool 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orange Grove Center Inc. Pool 615 Derby St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare @ Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Wendy’s 418 Cumberland Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fresh Burger Grill 8968 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 95 Delias Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Hoptown Beer Bar 9431 Bradmore Ln. Ste. 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King St. Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA Pool 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Express 5959 Shallowford Rd Ste. 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Pool 6274 Artesian Cir. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mtn View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Hut # 37601 6218 Hixon Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Doc Holidays Bar & Grill 742 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 73 Puckett’s Chattanooga 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Gold’s Gym Pool 6933 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Rescue Mission 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence 1912 S. Willow St Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Volcano Express 7019 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 KFC K365010 5038 Hunter Rd. Ste. 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga Pool 2232 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Montessori Elementary School at Highland Park 700 S. Hawthorne Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 State of Confusion 301 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Parc 1346 Apartments Pool 1346 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 92 City Green at Northshore Pool 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #029049 2303 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN
- 100 Evergreen Hickory Valley Apartments Pool 1507 Hickory Valley Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vivid Lofts Swimming Pool 4103 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mayor’s mansion Inn Kitchen 801 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Grove at Hickory Valley Pool 1521 Hickory Valley Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 87 McAlister’s Deli 541 Signal Mtn. Rd Suite 287 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Crust Pizza 3211 S. Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Applebee’s #224 5595 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southern Adventist University Pool 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Pneuma Christian Academy 7345 Cleveland Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Wings Town 1805 E. 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pump House at State of Confusion 301 E. Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oaks Coffee house 2916 Silverdale Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 McKee Employees Recreation Ctr pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 98 Covenant Transport Co Snack Bar 400 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga TN
- 97 Easy Bistro & Bar Kitchen 801 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Subway #50254 1309 Taft Hwy Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E. 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 90 Motel 6 7705 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hixon First Baptist Day Care 5800 Grubb Rd. Hixson, TN
- 93 Red Lobster #0285 2131 Northgate Park Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweet Luni’s 133 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Rd
- 100 Taqueria el Jaguar 807 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Husley Wellness Center pool 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 97 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sonic #1116 6216 Hixon Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Jack’s Family Restaurant #261 3530 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McKee Spa Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackelford Ridge Rd. Signal Mtn, TN
- 98 Spice Trail 850 Market Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tienda La Antigua 199 River St Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn Suites Pool 1453 Mack Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rain Thai Bistro Bar 6733 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tennessee Riverplace Kitchen 3104 Scenic Waters Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Einstein Bros. Bagels UTC 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mike’s Catering 145 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites Pool 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ivy Academy Cafeteria 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN
- Zaxby’s #66105 8884 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Shuford’s BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN
- 100 Maple Street Biscuit Company (#4017) 2114 Gunbarrel Rd Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Taqueria Rayo 3027 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 199 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 UTC Local Restaurant Row West 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Livingston 420 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots Pool 125 Cherokee Blvd Ste 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dalewood Middle School Cafeteria 1300 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites Pool 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn Pool 7051 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Goal Academy Kitchen 2373 Parke St NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pie Center Café 2337 Parker St NE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa Pool 201 Kieth Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 93 Bradley High School Cafeteria 1000 N. Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bradley Mobile Café 1000 S. Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN
- 97 Bradley Co Vocational 1000 S. Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Ocoee Middle School Cafeteria 2250 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Hopewell Elem. School Cafeteria 5350 Freewill Rd NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 El Taco Madre Mobile Unit 2803 Bo St. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Mz. Deliciouzz Fish & More Mobile Unit 1117 Village Ct. NE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Cleveland Community Ctr. Pool 1334 Church St. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Joe Bear Coffee Shop 1000 S. Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 92 Cracker Barrel #21 1650 Clingan Ridge NW Dr. Cleveland
- 96 Bradley Place Apartment Pool 435 Kile Ln SW Office 600 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Jittery Joes #2 2305 Chamblis Ave. NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Park View Elem- Cafeteria 200 Minnis Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Vintage Cleveland Bar 2388 Villa Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2720 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Together Café Cleveland 2750 Keith St. NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Ringgold Elementary School 322 Evitt Ln Ringgold, GA
- 91 Tao Asian Cuisine 118 Remco Shop Ln Ringgold, GA
- 83 Mean Mug Coffee House 2711 Battlefield Pkwy. Ft. Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Chipotle Battlefield Pkwy. Ft. Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Battlefield Primary School 2206 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Boynton Elementary School 3938 Boynton Dr. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Nutrition Center 9622 S US Highway 11 Trenton, GA
- 90 The 1945 at Trenton Golf Club 2060 Back Alley Road Trenton, GA
- 100 The Shop by Stevie & The Moon 12058 S Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Lafayette High School Round Pond Road Lafayette, GA
- 100 Lafayette Middle School 419 Roadrunner Blvd Lafayette, GA
- 91 South Walker Head Start 3 Probasco St Lafayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 96 Varnell Elementary School 4421 Hwy 2 Dalton, GA
- 75 Burger Den- Varnell 160 Hwy 2 Varnell, GA
- 100 Coahulla Creek High School 3361 Crow Rd Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Jr. High School 1250 Cross Plains Trl. Dalton, GA
- 91 Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill, Brotown LLC 100 W Walnut Ave Ste. 74 Dalton, GA
- 89 Burger Den- Rocky Face 2620 Chattanooga Rd. Rocky Face, GA
- 95 Best Western Plus Dalton Swimming Pool 715 College Dr. Dalton, GA
- 100 Valley Point Middle School 3796 S Dixie Hwy Dalton, GA
- 100 Valley Point Elementary School 3798 S Dixie Hwy Dalton, GA
- 100 Okihibachi Plus 1304 W Walnut Ave. Ste. 3 Dalton, GA
- 93 Oaks at Dalton 2470 Dug Gap Rd Dalton, GA