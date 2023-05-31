It's going to be a busy weekend in downtown Chattanooga. The Riverbend Music Festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
It's the unofficial beginning to tourist season in The Scenic City and soon the sidewalks of Frazier Avenue and downtown will be filled with the footsteps of out-of-town visitors.
The weekend is expected to bring as much as $29 million to Chattanooga, a huge boost to the city's shops, restaurants, and hotels.
"Our location is so touristy that when something like Riverbend happens, we have to ramp up and get ready for that," said Jackson Elkins, co-owner of Ugly Duck Vintage off of Coolidge Park. "Because we know that traffic in store is going to increase a ton."
This is the store's first year open for the music festival, but last year, Elkins said, he was able to play tourist in the city and attend the festival on his own.
"Even if people come in for the show, but they don't have tickets, they'll still have a blast just going around the whole city," he said. "That's what I did, and I live here."
Just up the stairs from Elkins' store, Alecia Buckles is getting ready for a summer of tourism in her own way.
She was contracted through the Northshore Merchants Collective, a group of businesses created to discuss issues in the area, to paint two murals in the main alleyway that connects Frazier Avenue with Coolidge Park.
"Bringing in that kind of atmosphere and creativity in just kind of a dark space," said Geno Wallace, secretary for the collective. "Just to brighten up the Northshore."
Buckles said the murals should be mostly finished by the weekend, with one side becoming an interactive chalk exhibit.
"People coming through the alley are like 'wow!'" she said. "You're not going to walk through here and feel dark or dingey. It's only going to lighten your mood."
Click here for a full list of bands and artists performing this weekend.