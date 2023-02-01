Back in December, we brought you an inspirational story about Jason Smith, a local veteran pushing past his adversities.
Smith lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan, but today he is gaining back the mobility he thought he'd lost forever.
"I have two children who like to run and play, and I can't keep up like I used to be able to, and this will allow me to get up and go places I wasn't able to," said Smith.
Watch out Chattanooga because local war hero, Jason Smith just received a brand new all terrain wheel chair from the military support organization Freedom Alliance.
"And this chair is going to be able to get Jason where ever he wants to go, it will go though the mud the snow the sand, and get him there safely and and help him enjoy those activities" said Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance.
Freedom Alliance assists military members and their families in a variety of ways. Smith is among 60 other vets in the country who were gifted the wheel chair allowing them to regain their independence.
"I do like to hike, I can tell you it's not as easy as it used to be, and this will ensure I continue to do the things I enjoy and I'll still be able to be present and active in my children's lives," said Smith.
Smith says when he lost his legs in 2012 after stepping on an IED, he struggled with his mental health. Once he learned to walk with his prosthetics and directed his energy into fitness his life turned around.
Now he says he's grateful to Freedom Alliance for assisting him with his journey.
"Thank you for another ability to get out and play in the mud with my kids, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play in the snow, just the over all maneuvering is going to be so much better and life changing for me," said Smith.
Smith says he understands first hand the struggles of life outside the military for veterans, especially if they are dealing with a life altering injury.
He has a message for any veterans listening who may need some help.
"I just say find the light at then end of the tunnel, hone in on something that makes you happy and is a healthy outlet for stress, and there is a lot of people willing and wanting to help you," said Smith.
Freedom Alliance encourages veterans and family members of military members to reach out to them for assistance.
If you need assistance or want to donate to the organization, which helps thousands of veterans across the country, just click here.