Sunday was a big day in Cleveland, Tennessee, where Dorothy (Dottie) Reed celebrated her 103rd birthday at Brookdale Assisted Living!
Dottie was born in Chicago in 1919, and has lived through 19 presidents.
Dottie and her husband John had four children, two grand daughters, and five great grand children living all over the nation.
Dottie loves church, friends, gardening and arts and crafts.
Her secrets to a long life include curiosity, being grateful, faith and "Always getting a good nap!"
Happy 103rd Birthday, Dottie Reed!