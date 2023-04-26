Senior Dorota Zalewska is back in the NCAA Tournament. She was selected today to play in the Raleigh Regionals on May 8-10 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. It’s the second bid of her career.
"We are delighted to represent Chattanooga once again in the NCAAs," Coach Colette Murray stated on yet another tournament appearance. "Dori has earned this opportunity two years in a row now. She has proven herself to be a top player in DI women's golf.
"We are excited for her and what could possibly lie beyond."
Zalewska is ranked No. 85 in the country on Golfstat. She’s the No. 1 seed among individuals at the Raleigh Regionals. Dori’s put together a 72.93 scoring average over 30 cards this season with one top 5 and four 10 top 10s. In her last 24 events, she has two wins, two runners-up, seven top 5s, 13 top 10s and 19 top 20s.
This is the 12th NCAA Tournament appearance for the program since Murray re-established it from scratch in 2007-08. The Mocs have played as a team six times and had six individual berths as well. The first came in the inaugural season with Hall of Famer Emma de Groot ’11 claiming a spot in the Athens Regionals as a freshman in 2008.
The next year was the squad’s first of six straight bids. That one was special as the squad took one of eight spots from the Columbus, Ohio site advancing to the finals at Caves Valley Golf Club in suburban Baltimore. Zalewska is the first to get two individual entries. She earned a spot last year at Vanderbilt’s Legends Club North Course for the Franklin Regionals.
She was good all three days there, finishing just a few putts shy of advancement. Her 3-over 219 tied for 21st which was the fifth best finish all-time in an NCAA postseason event for the program while serving as the top 54-hole score.
- T8, Maria Juliana Loza, 2011 Central Regionals (Notre Dame), 73-78-72-223 (+7)
- T17, Emma de Groot, 2008 East Regionals (Georgia), 73-76-74=223 (+7)
- T18, Christine Wolf, 2011 Central Regionals (Notre Dame), 75-76-74=225 (+9)
- T19, Maria Juliana Loza, 2012 East Regionals (Penn State), 73-72-76=221 (+5)
- T21, Dorota Zalewska, 2022 Franklin Regionals, 76-70-73=219 (+3)
Regionals on Monday, May 8 and are 54 holes with 18 per day. The final round is Wednesday, May 10. There are six sites across the country with the top 5 teams and top individual on a non-advancing team to build a 30-team, 156-player field for the NCAA Tournament Finals May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Raleigh Regional Participants
Wake Forest
Arizona State
Florida State
Florida
Arizona
North Texas
TCU
N.C. State
Purdue
Nebraska
Campbell
Richmond
Individuals
Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga
Kendall Turner, James Madison
Mallory Fobes, UNC Wilmington
Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech
Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech
Sarah Kahn, High Point