On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting their tenth annual Mardi Bra outreach event at the 614 Corps, located at 800 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403 (adjacent to the Chattanooga Area Command).
The Mardi Bras event, which takes place between 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., will provide underserved women with the opportunity to pick out items they need while enjoying a meal and fellowship with Salvation Army representatives and volunteers.
The Salvation Army is requesting donations of new undergarments and necessities, such as:
- New women’s bras (all sizes)
- New underwear (all sizes)
- Socks
- Travel sized hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene products
- Disposable wipes
These items are rarely donated because they are expensive or overlooked.
Donations can be dropped off at the Chattanooga Area Command at 822 McCallie Ave. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or made through The Salvation Army’s Walmart registry.
The Salvation Army is dedicated to helping more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.
For more information, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org or csarmy.org or call (423) 756-1023.