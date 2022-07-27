A new Mapco gas station opened in Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon and it features a donation pump. For the next thirty days, twenty-five cents of every gallon pumped at that pump, will go to the Brainerd High School athletics department.
“Brainerd is coming up major. I'm so grateful that Mapco can do this for us. That's going to be a big moment for our program, athletics programs,” said Martels Carter, a junior football player at Brainerd High School.
Mapco has decided to invest in Brainerd student athletes. Showing the school, they care about their community.
"Same price as every other pump. We're just taking twenty-five cents and donating it,” said Tom Bowden, the Chief Marketing Officer at Mapco.
Bowden says the community is pretty pumped up for this.
"The community has shown a lot of excitement for this, so I'm guessing there's going to be people waiting in line to get to this pump when there's another pump open,” Bowden told us.
Bowden estimates they could end up giving the Panther's Athletics' Department more than ten thousand dollars.
"I think it will be a number at the end of the whole thing that will help the high school quite a bit,” Bowden said.
"We don't have money like the other schools. With this, it should help us a lot,” Carter told us.
Bowden says Mapco has done things in the past to involve the community through athletics, and he believes that it is one of the best ways to make a meaningful impact in kids' lives.
"There's all kinds of studies that show when you do extra-curricular activities, it helps in the education side of it also. So you know we can help build both the physical, the intellectual, the emotional well-being,” Bowden said.
With inflation hitting record highs, every penny helps.
This Mapco’s location is 2282 Encompass Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37421.