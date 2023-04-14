Erlanger Health System, Tennessee Donor Services and LifeShare Carolinas raised the “Donate Life” flag at Erlanger Western Carolina, Bledsoe, East, North and Baroness hospitals and Erlanger Sequatchie Valley to recognize and honor the 39 Erlanger patients who gave the ultimate gift of life as organ donors in 2022.
Thanks to the organ donations of these individuals, 108 lives were saved last year.
Each April, Erlanger joins thousands of hospitals and organizations across the nation, flying the flag in recognition of National Donor Awareness Month and in honor of the many lives touched by organ, eye and tissue donation.
Currently, Erlanger ranks in the top 10% among all donor hospitals in the U.S. More than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and another person is added to that list every nine minutes. Sadly, 17 people die each day waiting for a transplant.