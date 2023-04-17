The 7th annual Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival & Craft Fair is taking place this Saturday, April 22, at the Greenway Pavillion & Playground in Cleveland. Sponsored by Mix 104.1 WCLE, the event promises to be an enjoyable day for the whole family.
Vendors will be selling a variety of items, and there will be inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, food trucks, and entertainment on stage for visitors to enjoy. Poppea's Children's Boutique will also be hosting a beauty pageant for kids during the event.
The event is free to attend and parking is also free of charge. The festival will go on rain or shine.
For more information about the beauty pageant, please call (423)479-6116.
For more information about this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/greenway-pavillion-playground/sweet-tea-sunshine-family-festival/5109569639136764/