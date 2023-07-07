Dolly Parton's Imagination Library hits 200-million book mark

Country music legend Dolly Parton continues to demonstrate her kindness and compassion as her Imagination Library celebrate their 200 million books gifted globally since the organization's beginning in 1995.
The program mails a free book each month to children from birth to age five to help them grow their reading skills.
To celebrate the milestone, seven enchanting Dolly bookmarks will be randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during International Literacy Month in September to children/families currently enrolled in the program. The children must be enrolled by July 31, 2023 to receive Imagination Library books in September.
The lucky seven random children/families in five countries who find the Dolly bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive, if they choose:
- A video chat with Dolly
- A personalized signed letter from Dolly
- An autographed photo from Dolly
- Four Dollywood Theme Park tickets
The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 USD/CAD/AUD or £2,000 GBP on behalf of the child to their Local Imagination Library Partner in their community as a thank you to who Dolly calls the true heroes of her program.
“I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books,” said Dolly. “It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I’m so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”