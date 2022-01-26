The legendary Dolly Parton shows us all up.
The country music icon has teamed up with cake mix maker Duncan Hines to create two lines of Southern-inspired cakes mixes, and two types of frosting, according to NBC's TODAY Show.
Her limited-edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection features Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, a southern style banana-flavored cake mix, a buttercream frosting and a chocolate buttercream frosting.
“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” the “Jolene” singer said in a statement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”
A complete kit costs $40, and includes both mixes and both types of frosting. Bonus items included in the purchase are a collectible tea towel, a spatula and custom recipe cards.
The kit went online early Wednesday and quickly sold out.
But have no fear: the mixes will be available in your local supermarket in March.