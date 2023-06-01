Dolly Parton honored with 3 new Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton's trophy case is a little more full today.
The Country Music Icon was honored with three more Guinness World Records recently. She now holds the record for the longest span of #1 albums on the Country Charts for a female artist.
She already holds the record for most studio albums released by a female artist - with 65. And she also holds the most top-ten entries for a female artist on the U.S Country Charts - with 48.
Parton said of the records, "I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title."
She already holds seven other Guinness World Records.