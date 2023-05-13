North Georgia is celebrating 'Dolly Days' this weekend with a day full of photos, dancing, and art - including its first annual Dolly Dash 5k + 1 mile fun run/walk in Downtown Ringgold.
The Dolly Dash kicked off the event at 9 a.m. and shops will be open until 5 p.m. with all kinds of Dolly Merchandise.
The event will have live music, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, line dancing, a petting zoo, a 'Dolly look-a-like' contest, carriage rides, Dolly karaoke + trivia, local talent, paint classes, and a Dolly kids fashion show.
All day Dolly fans can participate in 'Dolly's Favorite Things' scavenger hunt, Dolly Theme art contests, and Dolly photo booths!
You won't want to miss out on taking an Instagram worthy photo in front of the iconic downtown mural.