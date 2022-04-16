Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling over 1 million glue guns after reports of the glue gun malfunctioning when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.

This recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns.

The CPSC says they dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed.

The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.
 
Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

The product was sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1.

