Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling over 1 million glue guns after reports of the glue gun malfunctioning when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.
This recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns.
The CPSC says they dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed.
The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.
Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.