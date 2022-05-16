Sixteen dogs were found at a home in Polk County in unsafe conditions on Sunday afternoon.
A former resident left behind her dogs and the landlord tried to do all he could to take care of them but the conditions became too drastic to handle.
East Tennessee Animal Alliance stepped in to help the Pet Placement Center in Red Bank.
The dogs are now being taken care of and on their way to good health.
"A tenant had moved out of a tiny house and left all of her dogs behind and the older gentleman who was the landlord, he did the best that he could. However, you know when dogs aren't spayed or neutered, they multiply quickly, and it just got out of control," said Brooke Bourgeois, shelter manager at the Pet Placement Center.
She tells Local 3 News the living conditions were just awful. There were 14 dogs retrieved and the centers are trying to get two more.
"There were a couple of newborn puppies and the puppies were actually stuck in the sofa and so um, it was an emergency situation," she said.
The dogs range in age from just days old to five years old. Bourgeois said the puppies had to be cut out of the sofa and the couch stuffing was matted in their fur.
"None of the animals are thankfully underweight. They're not even really sickly, I don't necessarily think there is a neglect case here I think it's more of an overwhelmed individual trying to do the best he could, the landlord was trying to do the best he could and he fed them," she said.
The dogs received their vaccinations Sunday, will get microchipped, and will learn socialization skills throughout the process of becoming adopted.
"They're a little timid. A little skittish naturally but they will be ready for adoption probably in the next few weeks. We're going to socialize them a bit. Handle them a bit and get them spayed and neutered of course...but they're doing remarkably well for just getting here," she said.
Applications to adopt the dogs will be available on the Pet Placement Center's website.