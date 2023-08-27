Dogs at McKamey are ready for a furrever home on National Dog Day

It's National Dog Day, the perfect time to show your furry friends some extra love and maybe share a few pictures on social media.
We visited the McKamey Animal Center to see if they have any dogs to highlight for adoption.
Inga Fricke with the center says she enjoys people showing attention to their dogs on national dog day but wants to remind people they are still at capacity with more than 300 dogs who are all waiting for their next home.
Besides changing a dogs life, Fricke says owning a dog or any pet can improve your life.
You'll get outside more, be more social, and create a long lasting friendship at the same time.
Fricke wanted to highlight one of their long term residents, Cheeks, who has been at the shelter for more than 600 days and is more than ready for a forever home.
"He is just kind of a mellow big black dog that just for whatever reason seems to get over looked, and we would love for Cheeks in particular to be adopted on national dog day, that would just be amazing," said Fricke, Executive Director of McKamey Animal Center.
to learn more on how to adopt Cheeks or any pets at McKamey, click here.