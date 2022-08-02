The SPCA in Bradley County has been running at capacity since last Friday. On Tuesday morning, SPCA employees came to work to find a crate full of 4 puppies soaking wet, sitting in their feces. This is the second time in the last week that abandoned dogs have dropped off at the facility.
According to Tennessee Code, section 39-140-202(a), it is against the law to intentionally abandon a dog and can result in a class A misdemeanor.
"So when you come here, drop off an animal and just leave it. You have abandoned that animal, breaking the law," said Steven Anderson, Chairman of the SPCA Board of Directors.
The SPCA will be unable to accept animals until they have space available. Director Melissa Smith urges everyone to be patient.
"With us being closed for intake, it's not forever. It's just so we can give those animals what they need. So, basically what we need is a little more patience and time."
Visit the SPCA Bradley County website for rehoming information and to learn more about how you can donate.