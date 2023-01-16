First responders in Soddy-Daisy worked to contain a fire after flames spread from a dog house to a home Monday night, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said.
It happened around 8:45 on the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road.
According Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Chief Danny Cooke, the homeowner called 911 when he heard a loud pop and found the dog house in the front lawn on fire.
The homeowner and sheriff deputies battled the fire with a garden hose and fire extinguishers until firefighters could arrive.
No one was injured, including the dog.
Fire officials reported the homeowner had a heating lamp inside the dog house, and the fire will be ruled accidental.
Around $30,000 worth of damages were reported.