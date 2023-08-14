Attention all introverts: Your time is here. It's JOMO - the joy of missing out.
We've all been there. You're comfy, in your favorite sweatpants, watching that show you've been meaning to finish. Your phone alerts you to a new message, an impromptu 'How about dinner?' or 'C'mon! We're going to...'
Sometimes, all you want to do is lean back in your chair or sofa and while the night away. But when you have to try and come up with a reason as to why you'd rather stay put than go out, there's a new tool for you.
Enter the La-Z-Boy Decliner. Nope, that's not a typo.
One of the most iconic brands in the furniture industry has developed a new recliner that using AI technology to help you gracefully decline those invites, and stay comfortable at the same time.
The Decliner, when connected to your phone, can generated a custom text for you, simply by pulling the chair's recline handle.
So that's a win-win, right? Excuse created, AND you're already stretched out with your feet up.
It's a good time to be alive.
But wait, there's more.
Three of La-Z-Boy's Decliners are available exclusively through an online contest seeking the most creative cancellation excuses used to embrace your desire to stay put, all part of the company's new 'Long Live the Lazy' marketing campaign.
Entries can be submitted on TheDecliner.com, or via social media by tagging @Lazboy and including the hashtags #LongLiveTheLazy and #contest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok; and by posting on La-Z-Boy social media posts about the contest.
The deadline to enter is 11:59:59pm Monday, Sept. 11. A maximum of one entry per person per day, regardless of method of entry. Each submission must be unique, La-Z-Boy says.
“La-Z-Boy is focused on reaching a broader set of customers by showing we understand the role our transformational comfort plays in their day-to-day lives,” Christy Hoskins, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at La-Z-Boy said. “As a result, the brand will show up in places it never has before, including sports networks, streaming music and mobile gaming, all of which perfectly complement moments of laziness.”