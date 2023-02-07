Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs are warning owners of older Honda and Acura vehicles to heed the warning of a new 'Do Not Drive' warning from Honda.
The 8,200 vehicles, which are from the 2001-2003 model years, have the unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators and remain on the road.
If you own one of these vehicles, you are urged to stop driving it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed. Replacement parts are available free of charge. You may check to see whether your vehicle falls under the recall online.
The NHTSA says these Alpha air bags have a 50% failure rate, and the risk for injury should they airbags be inflated in a crash is very high.
Metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face if deployed could be lethal, or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.
Models with Alpha air bags include:
- 2001-2002 Honda Accord
- 2001-2002 Honda Civic
- 2002 Honda CR-V
- 2002 Honda Odyssey
- 2003 Honda Pilot
- 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL
- 2003 Acura 3.2CL
Acura/Honda Customer Service may be reached at 888-234-2138 or by visiting their Takata website.