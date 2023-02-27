Parents searching for summer activities for their kids can look no further, as registration for the Tennessee Aquarium's beloved summer Aqua Camps opens soon.
The program includes general and specialty camps for children ages 5-14 and a three-day teen camp for children ages 13-16. Tennessee Aquarium members may register for camps beginning on Monday, March 6 and registration for non-members opens on March 13.
The camps include a variety of exciting activities, such as exploring the native turtles, salamanders, and plants of Tennessee in the “Tennessee’s Treasures” camp, solving animal mysteries with experiments in the Nature Detectives camp, and exploring ancient animal life of Appalachia in the fossil camp.
There is also a new teen camp that includes a field trip in search of nocturnal animals at dusk and an overnight adventure sleeping beneath circling sharks and schools of tropical marine fishes in the Secret Reef’s Undersea Cavern.
The camps are scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with aftercare available (with pre-registration) until 5:30 p.m. at the cost of $10 per day. Pick up and drop off is outside the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater at 201 Chestnut Street.
General camps cost $250 for Aquarium members or $280 for non-members, while specialty and teen camps are $345 for members or $375 for non-members. Additionally, the Aquarium is offering a scholarship program that will help enable all community members to enjoy a summer camp experience, with applications due April 10.
For more information, including detailed camp descriptions, dates, campership applications, and registration, visit https://www.tnaqua.org/camps.