District Attorney Neal Pinkston announced his candidacy for a second term to serve the 11th Judicial District of the State of Tennessee on Wednesday.
Since beginning his eight-year term on Sept. 1, 2014, Pinkston has addressed the most urgent criminal justice issues facing Hamilton County.
A spokesperson says Pinkston plans to continue expanding his unique initiatives in his second term to combat violence and uphold the duties of the District Attorney’s Office. His efforts have included:
- The creation of a multi-agency Cold Case Unit to address the county’s more than 200 unsolved homicides. This agency has solved more than 20 cold cases and that number continues to grow.
- The development of the multi-agency TARGET Unit, which aims to curb gun violence and put gang members in the crosshairs of law enforcement. This unit has created a safer community by dissolving several violent gangs in our county.
- The review of more than three decades’ worth of unprocessed homicide evidence to ensure conviction integrity. Pinkston and his office have argued the integrity of these convictions after the evidence review and ensured violent offenders continue to serve time for their crimes.
- The continuation of service to Hamilton County by ensuring criminal offenders are held accountable for their actions.
“I did not take your faith in me lightly when you allowed me to be your District Attorney in 2014,” said Pinkston. “I will continue to work hard and build on these accomplishments for the benefit of Hamilton County throughout my next term.”
Pinkston began working as a prosecutor in 2003 and was promoted to the position of Executive Assistant District Attorney General in 2007. He held that position until he was elected and sworn in as District Attorney General in 2014. He was educated in the public school system of Tennessee and earned his undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.
