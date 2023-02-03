Two 16-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and 13-year-old are the suspects of two separate carjacking and aggravated robbery incidents in Chattanooga within the past few weeks.
On January 26th, Chattanooga police responded to a carjacking. The victim says three teens approached her, pulled a gun, and demanded her purse and keys, before pulling her out of the vehicle. All three suspects were apprehended and charged. The suspects were 16, 16, and 14 years old.
On January 28th, CPD responded to a carjacking call. The victim says he attempted to see his vehicle when he was assaulted, and his vehicle was taken. When the stolen car was approached by police, they led a pursuit. The suspects caused multiple crashes before stopping. Two juvenile suspects were immediately taken into custody on-scene and a third juvenile suspect was later located at a residence. All three suspects were arrested and charged with carjacking. The suspects were 13, 14, and 15 years old.
The 13-year-old cannot be tried as an adult, but the rest could be transferred.
“Some of the basic beings they look at are the circumstances of the offense, how serious it was? Was it a violent, criminal offense?” said Tidwell.
District Attorney General, Coty Wamp, says carjacking and aggravated robber are serious criminal offenses.
“We take these very seriously, whether it's an adult or juvenile. These are very serious types of charges. They are terrorizing, quite frankly.”
Wamp says both are ‘B’ class felonies, just a level below the highest, ‘A’ class felonies. She has filed a notice to the juvenile court, seeking for the five to be tried as an adult.
However, a juvenile court judge must approve the transfer.
Attorney Jerry Tidwell says right now, they will investigate and judge each child’s life. He says they will interview those who knew them well, to try to understand the suspects outside of the incident.
“You’re looking at how much of a threat to society they are, whether it's predictable that they'll continue to engage in this kind of behavior,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says the more anti-social behavior that can be documented, the more likely they are to be transferred. Particularly, for serious crimes like these.
He says juvenile courts are designed to punish those who commit crimes, but with high consideration of the child’s best interest.
“It would be a very devastating event in their lives to be sentenced and put into an adult prison where they're going to be far younger than the other prisoners,” said Tidwell. “They're going to be the target physical, if not, sexual abuse.”
Wamp says juveniles in Hamilton County need to know there can be serious consequences for these types of offenses.
“I felt like if we didn't do it sooner than later, what's going to happen next week and the next?”
TCA 37-1-134 states the following regarding a juvenile transfer:
(b) In making the determination required by subsection (a), the court shall consider, among other matters:
(1) The extent and nature of the child's prior delinquency records;
(2) The nature of past treatment efforts and the nature of the child's response thereto;
(3) Whether the offense was against person or property, with greater weight in favor of transfer given to offenses against the person;
(4) Whether the offense was committed in an aggressive and premeditated manner;
(5) The possible rehabilitation of the child by use of procedures, services and facilities currently available to the court in this state;
(6) Whether the child's conduct would be a criminal gang offense, as defined in § 40-35-121, if committed by an adult; and
(7) Whether the child has a history of trauma or abuse, including, but not limited to, the child being a victim of a human trafficking offense as defined in § 39-13-314.